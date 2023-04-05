Light to moderate rain in parts of TN for next few days

CHENNAI: Due to lower layers of the tropical cyclone, the easterly and westerly winds will meet over South India, thus bringing rain to parts of Tamil Nadu for the next few days.

According to Regional Meteorological Centre, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal will witness light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places. South Tamil Nadu Districts, North Inner Tamil Nadu Districts may receive light / moderate rain at a couple of places over hilly areas.

In Chennai, the sky will remain partly cloudy for the next 48 hours. The maximum temperature will be around 35-36 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 27-28 degree Celsius.