Left, VCK urge DMK govt to stop mine projects in Cauvery basin
CHENNAI: The Left parties CPM, CPI and VCK on Tuesday condemned the Union government for putting out a notification to auction three coal blocks in the Cauvery Delta districts, which is a protected agricultural zone.
In a statement, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said that the Centre is set to auction coalmines at Sethiathoppu, Vadaseri and Michaelpatti to private companies. “This will severely affect the Delta districts endangering food security, the livelihood of farmers and all rural people and displacing these people. Its implementation without the approval of the TN government is a violation of state rights. We strongly condemn this,” he said.
CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said, “The coalmines project would require 1.25 lakh acres of land and it is a great blow for the farmers and peasants. The state should act swiftly to stop the exploration work in the Cauvery basin.”
VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said, “The Cauvery Delta was declared a protected agricultural zone. Now again it has announced plans to set up coalmines. It only shows the BJP’s intention to destroy the state,” he said. He asked the state to stop the project.
