Left, VCK urge DMK govt to stop mine projects in Cauvery basin

In a statement, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said that the Centre is set to auction coalmines at Sethiathoppu, Vadaseri and Michaelpatti to private companies. “This will severely affect the Delta districts endangering food security, the livelihood of farmers and all rural people and displacing these people. Its implementation without the approval of the TN government is a violation of state rights. We strongly condemn this,” he said.