TamilNadu

Lankan Navy seizes 92 kg narcotics, detains three from Ramanathapuram

After detaining them, the Navy personnel seized 92 kilos of narcotic substances stuffed in a large number of bundles on the boat.
Dt Next Bureau

MADURAI: Three men, who belong to Vethalai, a coastal hamlet in Ramanathapuram district, were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy on Wednesday on charges of smuggling narcotic substances by a country boat. After detaining them, the Navy personnel seized 92 kilos of narcotic substances stuffed in a large number of bundles on the boat. Those three men smuggled the contraband by the country boat off Dhanushkodi in early morning hours and when the Lankan Navy personnel while patrolling spotted the suspicious boat, intercepted it and seized the contraband and the boat, sources said.

