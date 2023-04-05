In video, Arakkonam youth bites snake's head for 'likes', arrested

CHENNAI: Forest department officials apprehended 3 youngsters from Arakkonam after they bit off the head of a live snake and and posted a video of the same online to garner likes.

Mohan is from Kainoor, a small locality near Arakkonam. A few days ago, he caught a water snake along with his friends Surya and Santosh.

Mohan who played with it, which was about 3-feet long, said that he was going to cut off its head by biting it. After doing so, he threw its body on the road.

The scene was recorded by his friends and was posted on their Facebook pages in an effort to gain likes.

As the video went viral, information concerning this was shared to the forest department which was forwarded to Arcot Forest Officer Saravanan Babu.

The officials conducted an investigation regarding this video and arrested the trio.

A case has been registered against them under the Section of harassing wild animals and causing death. Interrogation of the accused is currently under way.