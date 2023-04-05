Fulfilling promises via Dravidian model govt, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said that his Dravidian model government was fulfilling the promises made during the Assembly poll in 2021. Speaking at a function organised by Anitha Achiever’s Academy in his Kolathur constituency, CM Stalin said, “When reporters asked me immediately after the Assembly poll victory (in 2021), I told them that I would govern in a manner appreciated by even the people who did not vote for me. Today, we are fulfilling that through the Dravidian model government.” He also reiterated that though he has won the appreciation of the media as the number one Chief Minister in the country, his target would be Tamil Nadu becoming the number one state in the country. Earlier, the CM also inaugurated several completed projects and laid foundation stone for several new projects in his Kolathur constituency.