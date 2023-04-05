File report on dump yard construction, HC tells Municipality

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court ordered the Puliampatti Municipality to file a detailed report on the petition seeking a stay on the construction of a dump yard in the Vinnappalli village. Shanmuga Sundaram from Vinnapalli village filed a PIL seeking a stay over the ongoing works of compost yard in the land measuring an extent of 2.99 acres of poromboke land in Kurumbapalayam Village, Vinnapalli Panchayat, Erode District for Punjai Puliampatti Municipality at a cost of Rs 53.60 lakh. When the hearing came up before acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, the petitioner contended that any kind of construction activity is prohibited in the Eco-sensitive areas and the subject land is adjacent to Vilamundi reserve forest. Responding to this, the Puliampatti Municipality informed that the place was chosen because there were no other options. Hearing the arguments, the division bench directed the municipality to file a detailed report and adjourned the hearing for two weeks.