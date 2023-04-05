EPS inaugurates recruitment camp for new members to join AIADMK

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and general secretary of the AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated a camp for new memberships at AIADMK office on Wednesday.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, this camp also would be renewing the membership of existing members along with issuing applications for new joinees at the party office in Chennai.

The cost of one membership application form is priced at Rs 10 and 25 members can be added in one form.

It is also reported that the GS said that the target has been set to add 2 crore new members to AIADMK.