BJP chides CM over social justice talk citing Vengaivayal case delay
CHENNAI: The state BJP on Tuesday hit out at Chief Minister MK Stalin’s speech at the DMK-sponsored All India Federation of Social Justice by stating that he has “lost the credibility to talk about social justice” and questioned why no person has been arrested till now in the Vengaivayal human faeces incident from last December.
In his virtual address at the first conference of the federation held in Delhi on Monday, CM Stalin had slammed the ruling BJP in Karnataka for doing away with reservation for Muslims, saying it was done with an eye on the Assembly polls in that state.
Regarding Stalin’s criticism over social justice being “murdered” in Karnataka, the BJP leader said: “We do accept that the Muslim community is economically backward and that is the reason why 3 per cent out of 10 per cent in EWS quota is allotted to Muslims. It is the Karnataka government which has given two per cent more reservation to SCs and STs.”
In a series of tweets on Tuesday, BJP state chief K Annamalai also slammed the Chief Minister’s views at the conference.
“TN CM has chosen to close his eyes and say the world is dark. That’s how his attempt to project social justice federation and the speech that he gave yesterday reflected. He doesn’t want the EWS reservation, which Aringar Anna, his ideological mentor, wanted back in 1967,” he said.
“Thiru @mkstalin should understand that the BJP govt in our neighbouring state Karnataka has demonstrated social justice by hiking the reservation for SC from 15% to 17% & for ST from 3% to 7% and not through pointless video conferences,” Annamalai added.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android