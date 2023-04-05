AMMK warns of massive protests

CHENNAI: AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday condemned the Union government for announcing auction for coalmine in the protected agriculture zone in Tamil Nadu and demanded the DMK government to take necessary action to safeguard the protected agriculture zone. Dhinakaran took to social media to register his strong protest against the Union Ministry of Coal’s announcement, inviting auction under the coalmines (special Provisions) Act 2005 and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act 1957 for coal and lignite in three places - Sethiathope, Michaelpatti and Vadaseri - all in the state. They fall under the protected Agricultural Zone under the TN Agriculture Zone Development Act 2020. He said the state government should act swiftly and extract pressure on the Union government to roll back its decision. Instead of betraying the people by giving false promises ahead of elections, the (DMK) government should act appropriately to get the notification for the auction in Delta region cancelled, he said and cautioned that if the state government failed to protect the interests of the farmers, the AMMK would organise massive protests with the support of the people.