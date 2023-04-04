Woman poisons 2 daughters, battling for life after attempting suicide

TIRUPATTUR: A mother who poisoned her two daughters and attempted suicide was admitted to the Ambur GH in a serious condition on Monday. Jamuna (32) was married to Mahesh, who works in Bengaluru. They have two daughters Yogita (5) and Yashika (3). It is said that there was a simmering dispute between the couple. While police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the deed, Jamuna reportedly fed her two daughters poison and consumed some herself. Neighbours rushed all three to the GH where the daughters were declared brought dead while Jamuna, who was admitted to the hospital, is said to be in a serious condition. Ambur taluk police have registered a case and are investigating.