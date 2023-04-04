TN IPS Officers' Assn terms reports on ASP's torture biased

CHENNAI: The TN IPS Officers' Association, which has so far maintained a deafening silence on alleged custodial torture by suspended Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh, on Tuesday termed the media reports on the subject as biased and pre-judged, particularly when an independent enquiry is going on.

The association has also asked the media to exercise discretion in covering alleged custodial torture by ASP Balveer Singh. A communication from DGP Abhash Kumar, head of the association, said that it is observed that various forms of media are covering the above matter in a selective manner.

"Further, various vested interests are being propagated in social media to influence evidence, witnesses, investigating agencies and the public such biased and pre-judged reporting may adversely affect the ongoing investigation Hence, it is entreated to exercise discretion on publication of this matter in the media till the completion of the enquiry for the impartial administration of justice," association said.