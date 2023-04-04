TN govt will not allow any coal mine auctions, says Agri Min Panneerselvam

CHENNAI: State Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam said that the DMK-led government will not allow any projects such as mines in the Delta region.

While addressing the media persons at the Secretariat today, he said: "Farmers in the protected agricultural zone need not fear about the notification. The Chief Minister is committed to protecting farmers and banning mines. So there is no need to worry about it."

Last week, the Union government launched the seventh round of commercial coal auctions in a bid to increase the availability of the dry fuel in the country.

A total of 106 coal mines were put on the block in the latest round of auctions. Of the total mines offered, 61 blocks are partially explored and 45 mines are fully explored. As many as 95 non-coking coal mines, 10 lignite mines and one coking coal mine are being offered in the latest round of auction.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Coal signed agreements for 28 coal mines auctioned under the sixth round of auction.he cumulative PRC (peak rated capacity) of the 28 coal mines auctioned under the previous round is 74 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), and these mines are expected to generate annual revenue of Rs 14,497 crore calculated at PRC of these coal mines. Upon operationalisation, these mines are expected to generate employment for 1 lakh people.

Companies like JSW Cement, Ultratech Cement, Ambuja Cement and Jindal Power were the successful bidders in the sixth round of auctions.