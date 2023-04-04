Thanjai-based YouTuber held under Pocso Act for marrying minor girl

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A Thanjavur based YouTuber who befriended a CLass 12 girl from Arani over his frequent uploading of various issues on social media and married her was arrested by the Arani police under the Pocso Act on Monday. Selvan (21) of Thanjavur district frequently uploaded various issues on YouTube and the girl from Arani in Tiruvannamalai district got fascinated by his exploits. She used to respond to his posts and as their friendship grew Selvan came to Arani and based on his assurances of marriage, the girl eloped with him. The girl’s parents lodged a police complaint. After checking her mobile phone records found that she was at Jayankondam in Ariyalur district. The couple were brought back and Selvan was arrested for marrying a minor.