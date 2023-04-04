Rider charred to death as bike catches fire after ramming lorry

RANIPET: In a bizarre accident an unidentified person riding a two-wheeler was charred to death when his vehicle collided with a lorry and both caught fire near Wallajahpet in the early hours of Tuesday. The lorry was on its way to Bengaluru from Chennai when a two-wheeler going in the same direction collided with the lorry resulting in the smaller vehicle getting entangled in the front portion of the lorry at Sumaithangi near Wallajahpet. However, suddenly both caught fire and hence the rider, who was caught beneath the lorry, was charred to death. Kaveripakkam police rushed to the spot and retrieved the charred body and sent it to the Walaljahpet Government Hospital for post-mortem and are investigating. Both vehicles were totally gutted in the fire which was put out by fire units from nearby Ranipet.