Representative image
Representative image
TamilNadu

Rider charred to death as bike catches fire after ramming lorry

The lorry was on its way to Bengaluru from Chennai when a two-wheeler going in the same direction collided with the lorry resulting in the smaller vehicle getting entangled in the front portion of the lorry at Sumaithangi near Wallajahpet.
Dt Next Bureau

RANIPET: In a bizarre accident an unidentified person riding a two-wheeler was charred to death when his vehicle collided with a lorry and both caught fire near Wallajahpet in the early hours of Tuesday. The lorry was on its way to Bengaluru from Chennai when a two-wheeler going in the same direction collided with the lorry resulting in the smaller vehicle getting entangled in the front portion of the lorry at Sumaithangi near Wallajahpet. However, suddenly both caught fire and hence the rider, who was caught beneath the lorry, was charred to death. Kaveripakkam police rushed to the spot and retrieved the charred body and sent it to the Walaljahpet Government Hospital for post-mortem and are investigating. Both vehicles were totally gutted in the fire which was put out by fire units from nearby Ranipet.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Wallajahpet
Bike catches fire
Rider charred to death
Bengaluru from Chennai

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in