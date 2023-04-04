Private milk suppliers hike rates in Tamil Nadu: Check details here

CHENNAI: Private milk suppliers in Tamil Nadu, including Srinivasa, Thirumala, Jersey have increased prices by Rs 3 to Rs 4 per litre.

A 500 ml Srinivasa will now be sold for Rs 37 and 1 litre Srinivasa will now be sold for Rs 72, the Srirangam Milk Products Private Limited said.

A 500 ml Thirumala will now be sold for Rs 37 and 1 litre will now be sold for Rs 74, the Thirumala Milk Products Limited Said.

A 500 ml Jersey will now be sold for Rs 33 and 1 litre will now be sold for Rs 66, the Creamline Dairy Products Limited said.

The prices of Curd, butter milk, pouch curd, bucket curd, lassi also have been raised by Rs 4 to Rs 40.

From February 3, 2023, Amul milk prices have been raised by Rs 2 per litre across the country.