Popular folk singer Ramani Ammal passes away at 63

CHENNAI: Popular folk singer Ramani Ammal (63) passed away on Tuesday due to heart attack.

Ramani Ammal also popularly known by her stage number Rockstar Ramani Ammal is an Indian folk and playback singer. She rose to prominence after taking part in a television reality show Zee Tamil's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors in 2017.

She made her debut as a singer in the 2004 romantic drama film Kaadhal. She also crowned songs in Kathavarayan (2008), Thenavattu (2008) and Haridas (2013). However, she didn't receive much film opportunities and went back to do house work as a servant.

Following her success with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, she received several film opportunities as a playback singer and crooned songs for Junga (2018), Sandakozhi 2 (2018), Kaappaan (2019) and Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja (2019). She also conducted concerts in Sri Lanka, Singapore and United States.