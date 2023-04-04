Nod for six new medical colleges expected soon: Health Minister
COIMBATORE: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday expressed hope that the Centre will soon approve establishing six more medical colleges in Tamil Nadu.
“Permission has been sought from the central government to set up medical colleges in six districts including Kancheepuram, Tenkasi and Ranipet. There is hope that approval will be granted soon,” he said to the media, after participating in a white coat ceremony at Government Medical College and Hospital in Ooty.
Stating that there is no shortage of medicines in Tamil Nadu, Subramanian said if there are any issues, the complaints can be made to 104 to be resolved.
“Health centres in villages have been directed to maintain stock of medicines to treat snake and dog bites,” he said.
Further, Subramanian said the state government has decided to build 50 Primary Health Centres in Tamil Nadu, of which two have been allotted to the Nilgiris.
“The ongoing works to build Ooty Medical College and Hospital with 600 beds will get over by July. It will be thrown open by Chief Minister MK Stalin or Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin,” he said.
Asking people to wear masks in crowded tourist places, the Health Minister said the Omicron variant spreading now is of low impact and therefore the infected people can undergo treatment in home isolation.
