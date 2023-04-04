Woman attempts self-immolation blaming police inaction

VELLORE: Lack of action by the police in a missing person case resulted in a woman attempting self-immolation at the weekly Grievances Day meeting at the Vellore Collector’s office on Monday. The woman identified as Selvi (31) of Bagayam poured kerosene on herself before police stopped her. She was taken to DRO K Ramamurthy as Collector P Kumaravel Pandian had left. The woman said that her daughter was missing since December 2022 and when she complained to the Bagayam police, they refused to act. She further added that earlier a local youth had eloped with her daughter and that she was brought back. Now too she suspects the same youth. As it involved a complaint against police Ramamurthy asked her to complain in writing to the SP and sent her there.