Man injured in temple fest clash dies; kin block road
TIRUCHY: Public and relatives of a worker, who was killed in a group clash over a temple festival, blocked a road demanding action against the culprits in Thanjavur on Monday
As a result of the protest, traffic movement was affected for over two hours and a heavy posse of police was deployed at the spot to prevent any untoward incidents.
Sources said that the annual festival of Arulmigu Mariamman temple at Kollaikadu village near Orathanadu in Thanjavur was underway and the festival committee arranged a drama last week. While watching the drama, two groups clashed over some issues and some sustained serious injuries. The police registered cases against 12 persons from both groups. Among the injured who were undergoing treatment at the Thanjavur medical college hospital, Neethi (40), an agricultural coolie, succumbed despite treatment on Monday.
As the news about the death of Neethi spread, more than 100 residents from the village, including Deepa, wife of Neethi, and their children converged at Vattathikottai on Pattukkottai-Karambakudi highway and staged a road blockade protest.
On information, ADSP Jayachandran, Pattukkottai Tahsildhar Ramachandran, and other officials rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating members of the public.
Upon assurance of getting government compensation to the family of Neethi, the protest was withdrawn.
