Man injured in temple fest clash dies; kin block road

Sources said that the annual festival of Arulmigu Mariamman temple at Kollaikadu village near Orathanadu in Thanjavur was underway and the festival committee arranged a drama last week. While watching the drama, two groups clashed over some issues and some sustained serious injuries. The police registered cases against 12 persons from both groups. Among the injured who were undergoing treatment at the Thanjavur medical college hospital, Neethi (40), an agricultural coolie, succumbed despite treatment on Monday.