Irked by lack of power supply, ryots in Vandavasi

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Traffic on the Vandavasi-Melmaruvathur road was held up for more than an hour following irate farmers sore over their corps withering due to lack of power for the last 20 days staged a sudden road blockade on Tuesday. Sources revealed that farmers of Salavedu near Vandavasi were angry that their farms were unable to get water due to lack of power as the transformer which was impaired was not repaired for over twenty days. This resulted in standing brinjal and paddy crops withering and irking farmers who demanded to know the reason for the lack of action despite being petitioned about the issue. On receipt of the information, Kil-Kodungalur police rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitators and promised to take the issue to the notice of higher-ups based on which the agitators disbursed. However, they threatened to agitate and block the road again if Tangedco doesn’t repair the transformer immediately.