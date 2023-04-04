Fate of Pentland Taluk Hosp unsure with proposed multi specialty facility

Subsequently, the hospital was downgraded to a taluk hospital when the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital came up at Adukamparai on the Tiruvannamalai Highway in 2005. The HQ tag was given to the Wallajahpet Government Hospital presently in Ranipet district. Though moves were afoot in 2019 to make Pentland the HQ hospital again due to Wallajah hospital being in Ranipet district, the proposed multi super specialty complex has become a game changer with nobody knowing what will happen to the Pentland taluk hospital.