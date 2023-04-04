Farmers question CM’s unusual silence over sugar factory protests
TIRUCHY: Farmers supplying canes to the Thirumangudi sugar factory have been protesting for the past 125 days, but Chief Minister MK Stalin has been maintaining an unusual silence over the issue. So, we want to know the reason for his silence, said PR Pandian, president of Coordination Committee of All Farmers Association on Monday.
Talking to reporters in Thanjavur, Pandian said that sugarcane farmers from the region have been protesting demanding release of arrears to the tune of Rs 122 crore by Thiru Arooran Sugar Factory from 2015 to 2018. The factory administration availed loans to the tune of Rs 400 crore from several nationalised banks in the name of the farmers and failed to repay them properly. Unfortunately, the bank officials have been torturing the poor farmers, he said.
Pointing out that Chief Minister Stalin promised these farmers of resolving their issues during his election campaign, but after getting elected as the Chief Minister, he has been maintaining an unusual silence. “He should explain the farmers why he has been maintaining silence on the issue even though the protest crossed 125 days,” Pandian asked.
Pandian appealed to the Chief Minister to intervene and resolve the issue to save farmers and their livelihood.
