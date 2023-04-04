Farmers question CM’s unusual silence over sugar factory protests

Talking to reporters in Thanjavur, Pandian said that sugarcane farmers from the region have been protesting demanding release of arrears to the tune of Rs 122 crore by Thiru Arooran Sugar Factory from 2015 to 2018. The factory administration availed loans to the tune of Rs 400 crore from several nationalised banks in the name of the farmers and failed to repay them properly. Unfortunately, the bank officials have been torturing the poor farmers, he said.