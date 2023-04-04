EPS says party will honour loyal, hardworking cadre
CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and general secretary of the AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said the party would honour cadre who are “loyal and hardworking” and pointed out that these two factors took him to the present position (general secretary) in the party.
His elevation to the top post of the party is an example that an ordinary cadre can become the leader of the party that elects its leader in a democratic way, said EPS while participating in the Twitter Space meet organised by the party’s IT Wing.
Without taking the name of friend-turned-foe O Panneerselvam, EPS said that some are trying to capture the party by waging legal battle. But, the party cadre and functionaries elected him as the general secretary unanimously. “Challenges and barriers are not new to the party. Since it came into existence, the party has faced several challenges. But our party founder leader MG Ramachandran and Amma (J Jayalalithaa) had turned them into stepping stones to achieve big,” he said.
Giving clarion calls to the youngsters to enter politics at an appropriate time, EPS said the tall leaders (MGR and Jayalalithaa) launched several welfare schemes, starting from noon-meal schemes to free laptops, and created revolution in politics. These schemes were designed to benefit youngsters. “While the party founder through his movies attracted youngsters to politics, Amma attracted them through her schemes,” said EPS and added that he was influenced by MGR and entered into politics at the age of 19 years.
“I came to this position from branch secretary. I served the party in different capacities. So, I know what the cadre and functionary will think. I want to see the smile on their face when they come to meet me and congratulate me. When I see the smile on their face, it gives me energy,” he said while responding to a question about how he has been meeting the cadre continuously after he became the GS.
