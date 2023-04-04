Annual exams for Classes 6-9 to begin from April 21 in TN

CHENNAI: Annual exams for Classes 6 -9 students in Tamil Nadu will begin from April 21.

The exams will go on till April 28.

The first exam will be held on 21st (Friday), English exam on 24th, Mathematics exam on 25th and Science exam on 26th. Physical Education exam will be held on 27th and Social Science on 28th.

The three-hour examination will begin from 10.00 am to 12 pm for Class 6 and from 2 pm to 4 pm for Class 7.

The examination will be held for Class 8 from 9.30 am to 12 noon and for Class 9 from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.