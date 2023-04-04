98 persons living in Periyar Ninaivu Samathuvapuram get pattas

MADURAI: As many as 98 persons, who live in Periyar Ninaivu Samathuvapuram at Pallimukku under the limits of Pechiparai panchayat, Thiruvattar taluk of Kanniyakumari district were given pattas at a programme on Tuesday. Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services T Mano Thangaraj extended the pattas to the beneficiaries in the presence of Collector PN Sridhar. After handing over the pattas, the Minister said the government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin catered to their demands which were long awaited. Further, he said there should not be caste-based discrimination and advised the people to read the life history of Periyar EV Ramasamy, a social reformer, whose philosophy urged the need to bring equality in society. Earlier during the programme, the Minister extended free house site pattas to 13 differently abled persons, who are from taluks of Agastheeswaram, Thovalai and Kalkulam, sources said. Padmanabhapuram Sub Collector HR Koushik and officials from various departments were present.