Class 12 girl attacked by jilted lover in Thoothukudi district

MADURAI: A Class 12 girl student in Thoothukudi district came under murderous attack by a youth on Monday. It occurred at around 2 pm. The injured victim identified as K Thangamari, a resident of Chekkarakudi, is aged 18. The victim sustained head injuries. She was rushed to Thoothukudi Hospital, sources said. Investigations carried out by Thattaparai police revealed that M Solaiappan, the youth, who is accused of attacking the girl with a knife when the ill-fated girl was walking out from Government Higher Secondary School, Chekkarakudi, where she’s studying. Solaiappan followed the girl for nearly a year, but she did not respond. Her fellow students were shocked at the horrible incident. In the wake of the incident, Solaiappan was arrested, sources said.