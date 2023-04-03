Top in tourism, TN has more spots to explore beaches

For instance, Pachamalai is a tourism destination that has been said to be one of the most potential spots for developing tourism in Tiruchy with the support of the forest department. The destination which is located in Thuraiyur has as many as 54 species of birds, 135 species of butterflies, and a good population of deer in Kurinji Malai, Sobanapuram and Manmalai located in the Pachamalai hillock. Through the Pachamalai eco-tourism project that was announced in 2013, a few developmental works including the viewpoint, children’s park, tree-top houses, and other basic amenities were established to the tune of Rs 2.30 crore. However, further developmental works were not initiated due to the lethargic attitude of the officials. “If the eco-tourism project took off, the tourist flow would increase in the spot and it would have been one of the most sought spots next to Kodaikanal and Nilgiris,” said A Velmurugan, a tourism enthusiast from Tiruchy.