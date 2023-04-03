QR code to connect Thanjavur homes to Corpn
TIRUCHY: Thanjavur civic administration commenced the QR Code sticking process in all the households to enable the residents to get services in just a scan.
As a part of the digitisation of government services, the Thanjavur civic administration has initiated steps to stick to a QR code scanning facility to get every civic issue resolved.
Inaugurating the displaying of the QR Code at Medical College Road, Thanjavur Mayor Shan Ramanathan said the system will ensure prompt service from the civic body to the residents. The people can scan the QR code for any issues including the suspension of drinking water supply, failure in the door-to-door collection of garbage and even the blocks in sewage lines. “With this facility, the residents need not personally visit the corporation office and submit a petition and wait for solving their issues. This will help to solve the issues in a click,” the mayor said.
This will not only solve the basic amenity issues but also would enable the people to pay their property tax, water tax and the UGD tax by scanning the code, he said.
The code will provide the entire details about the house including the ward number, street number, door number, contact mobile number, drinking water service line, UGD line number, EB connection number and ration card number and so the residents can utilise the code for any such service, the mayor said and added that the work would be covered in all the 51 wards within a month and will be under use, assured the mayor.
