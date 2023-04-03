QR code to connect Thanjavur homes to Corpn

Inaugurating the displaying of the QR Code at Medical College Road, Thanjavur Mayor Shan Ramanathan said the system will ensure prompt service from the civic body to the residents. The people can scan the QR code for any issues including the suspension of drinking water supply, failure in the door-to-door collection of garbage and even the blocks in sewage lines. “With this facility, the residents need not personally visit the corporation office and submit a petition and wait for solving their issues. This will help to solve the issues in a click,” the mayor said.