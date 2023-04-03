MHC relaxes minimum age for District judge post

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday relaxed the maximum age for applying to one unreserved post of District Judge in Puducherry Judicial Service from 45 to 47 years in view of a GO issued by the government of Puducherry.

"In view of GO dated on March 31, 2023 issued by the Government of Puducherry, the maximum age limit is relaxed by two years for the ensuing examinations in respect of the posts of Civil Judge and District Judge (Entry Level) in the Puducherry Judicial Service, as a one time measure. The last date for submission of online applications for the said posts is extended till 15.04.2023 and the last date for remittance of fee through bank is extended till 17.04.2023. The candidates who have already applied are not required to apply afresh. For details, visit https://www.mhc.tn.gov.in, " said a release from Madras High Court.

The age relaxation by two years will apply to those applying for the 19 Civil Judge vacancies too in Puducherry Judicial Service.