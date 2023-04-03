Keeladi museum in Sivaganga leaves visitors, history buffs awestruck
MADURAI: The historical site of Keeladi, where the modern state of the art museum stands in Sivaganga district, now serves as a popular attraction for tourist and history buffs. The museum was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on March 5.
The spacious and picturesque museum, which contains a treasure trove of artifacts and displays of ancient history dating back to the Sangam Age, bustles with a vibrant crowd of visitors from various locations.
The virtual museum holds a replica of Chettinad architecture and boasts of six galleries titled ‘Agrarian and Water Management’, ‘Ceramic Industries’, ‘Weaving and Beads’, ‘Sea Trade’, ‘Pastime’ and ‘Lifestyle.’ The galleries showed artifacts found in four excavation sites, including Keeladi, Konthagai, Agaram and Manalur.
The museum, designed in ancient style with red tiled roofs ‘Athangudi’ famed tiles floors and natural wood carved handrails, houses exhibits reflecting the areas’ past and highlights information about important archaeological sites in the state, journey of excavations in Keeladi, Vaigai river basin, iron industry in Sangam Age, scientific analysis of iron objects, utensils and their utilities and trade during Sangam era.
A Madurai resident, Jean Mackenzie Samuel, said it’s built in a traditional manner. Further, he said “I became even more awestruck after going through a virtual reality headset that showcased the history of archaeological excavations at Keeladi.” However, the visitor was disappointed with the inadequate toilet facility.
E Karthikeyan, a visitor from Chennai, said the museum boasts the best collection of Roman coins and copper coins.
Excited about the architecture, R Mariappan, employed in TN Grama Bank, Keeladi, said it made the museum a pleasant reality. Above all, the museum houses an audio-visual theatre with good acoustics and seating arrangements, screening a 15-minute documentary film featuring the history of Keeladi.
On the rise in footfall at the museum, Sivaganga Collector P Madhusudhan Reddy told DT Next on Sunday that it attracts about 3,000 visitors on a daily average and 5,000 visitors on weekends. According to V Venkatasubramanian, president, Keeladi village panchayat, the growing popularity of the Keeladi museum has now felt its presence on the tourism map. The existing museum would certainly provide economic boost to the village.
Madurai: Scores of students from schools in Madurai and various districts across Tamil Nadu are taking a tour of archaeological exhibits systematically displayed in the museum at Keeladi, a village in Sivaganga district. Waiting in queues with great curiosity to have access to the museum, which is dedicated to ancient antiquities, students clad in their uniforms were delighted to discover new things. There’s plenty in store for the students in the museum, which offers them exposure to the cultural artifacts of antiquity and historical information. Madurai Chief Educational Officer K Karthika, when contacted, told DT Next on Sunday that several school administrations have been taking their students on field trips to the Keeladi museum. Only after getting prior permission either from Block Educational officers or District Educational officers, students of schools concerned were taken to the museum. Further, the CEO said the state government has insisted on setting up ‘Tholliyal Mandram’ in every school across Tamil Nadu to learn the significance of archaeology and teachers are being trained accordingly. Now, the museum charges an entrance fee of Rs 15 for an adult, Rs 10 for each of the children (5 to 12 years), but concession fee is allowed for students with a ticket price of Rs 5, since April 1. Four students, who were not in possession of a permit letter from their school head, were disallowed on Saturday, sources said.
