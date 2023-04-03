Keeladi museum in Sivaganga leaves visitors, history buffs awestruck

Madurai: Scores of students from schools in Madurai and various districts across Tamil Nadu are taking a tour of archaeological exhibits systematically displayed in the museum at Keeladi, a village in Sivaganga district. Waiting in queues with great curiosity to have access to the museum, which is dedicated to ancient antiquities, students clad in their uniforms were delighted to discover new things. There’s plenty in store for the students in the museum, which offers them exposure to the cultural artifacts of antiquity and historical information. Madurai Chief Educational Officer K Karthika, when contacted, told DT Next on Sunday that several school administrations have been taking their students on field trips to the Keeladi museum. Only after getting prior permission either from Block Educational officers or District Educational officers, students of schools concerned were taken to the museum. Further, the CEO said the state government has insisted on setting up ‘Tholliyal Mandram’ in every school across Tamil Nadu to learn the significance of archaeology and teachers are being trained accordingly. Now, the museum charges an entrance fee of Rs 15 for an adult, Rs 10 for each of the children (5 to 12 years), but concession fee is allowed for students with a ticket price of Rs 5, since April 1. Four students, who were not in possession of a permit letter from their school head, were disallowed on Saturday, sources said.