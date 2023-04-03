Hospitals make infra arrangements as Covid cases on rise

CHENNAI: The government hospitals in the city are prepared with COVID-19 wards, triage, and ICU facilities in view of the rising cases of COVID-19.

As per the instructions of the State health department officials, the hospitals will be conducting a mock drill on April 10th-11th and hospital authorities say that currently, the hospitalisations among COVID-19 patients remain low.

The hospitals are prepared with the required infrastructure and medical work force in case there is a sudden surge in the cases of COVID-19.

"Of the 14 cases of COVID-19, only two were hospitalised and that is mainly because of their old age but their health condition is normal. Despite the surge, the hospitalisations have not increased. Keeping in mind the instructions of the department, we have made the special 400 beds COVID-19 ward, triage ward, convict COVID-19 ward, COVID-19 ICU and oxygen facilities ready for the patients, " said Dr P Balaji, dean of Stanley Medical College and Hospital.

He added that the hospital is prepared for the mock drill, while most of the COVID-19 beds from the third wave remain unchanged.

The hospital authorities say that despite the change of variants from time to time, the severity of the infection remains low for few months now.

The hospital authorities from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital also said that there are no hospitalisations and when instructions are issued, the hospital will conduct the mock drill.

"We have the infrastructure to scale up the facilities anytime. However, it is not required currently because the hospitalisations are low and there is no alarming rise in the cases. Regarding the mock drill, we will be demonstrating to the healthcare workers on how to handle the cases in case of a sudden surge. Currently, the number of hospitalizations are only about 2-3 percent of the total cases, " said Dr P Magesh, medical superintendent, Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar.

Even in the neighbouring districts of Chennai, including Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur, the hospitals have been also instructed to ensure adequate availability of medical supplies, drugs, and oxygen.

"The already existing infrastructure is in place and we have been instructed to be prepared for the mock drill too. Since the infection is mild in nature in the current scenario, the hospitalisations are not much. However, use of masks need to be encouraged to stop the spread of infection, " said Dr Narayana Swami, dean of Chengalpattu Medical College and Hospital.