Go door-to-door; publicise govt’s schemes: Stalin tells party workers

CHENNAI: In what appeared to be the launch of a campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday asked the DMK party workers to go door to door and trumpet the flagship schemes of his government.

In his letter to the party cadre, Stalin said, "Go door to door and meet the people. Make sure that the people know about the Rs 4,000 distributed to each ration card during Covid lockdown and prompt delivery of Pongal gift pack. Tell them about free bus travel for women, reduction in Aavin milk price by Rs 3 per litre, Puthumai pen scheme, flood relief for farmers, additional free power to farmers and launch of Rs 1,000 to one crore women householders. Educate them that the scheme would be implemented on the basis of the Dravidian principle which seeks to protect the self-respect of women."

Advising them to ensure that their campaign ropes in women and youths, the CM who is also the president of the DMK instructed them to hasten the process of enrolling an additional one crore cadre during the ongoing membership drive which seeks to take the party's strength to two crore cadre.

Reasoning that the party would be strengthened when new youths and women who benefit from the schemes of the Dravidian model government come forward to join the party, Stalin also urged the party's MPs, MLAs and other functionaries to actively engage in the membership drive.

Stalin specifically instructed the elected representatives and functionaries to spend their evenings daily or weekends or holidays to meet the people directly and trumpet the achievements of the two-year DMK regime.