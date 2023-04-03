Former AIADMK member petitions ECI not to recognise EPS as GS

CHENNAI: B Ramkumar Adityan, an advocate based in Thoothukudi district, on Monday wrote a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) not to accept any amendments to the AIADMK party’s constitution and the election of Edappadi K Palaniswami as the General Secretary of the party.

He also appealed to the authority directing the party to maintain its official website.

Continuing the legal battle and knocking the doors of the ECI for yet another time, the Thoothukudi based advocate filed the petition to stall the move of EPS team to recognise him as the new GS of the party.

The EPS team has also been knocking the doors of the ECI after the Madras High Court rejected O Panneerselvam’s petition against the party’s July 11, 2022 resolution in the general council meeting.

Adityan, in his petition, pointed out the pending civil suit over the issue in the MHC.

He further said that election for the GS post for “our party” was held against the by-law created by the founder of the party and former CM M G Ramachandran.

He charged that the entire affair was engineered to hijack the party by bringing in amendments to the by-laws that suit their agenda.

The plaintiff urged the ECI to restrain EPS to function as the GS of the AIADMK and to sign and issue any membership card to the members of the party.

It should restrain EPS from signing the Form A and B as per the provision of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order 1968.

He also appealed to the ECI to direct the party to restore the online facility to apply for the renewal and new membership and obtain the membership card online.