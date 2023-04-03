Estranged wife chops city man, buries pieces
CHENNAI: Police arrested a 38-year-old sex worker who allegedly killed a Chennai man, who claims to be her former husband, in Pudukkottai and chopped his body into pieces and brought the body parts in a suitcase and buried them near Kovalam beach on Monday.
Police said the deceased Jayanthan (29) of Villpuram was working with a private airline at the Chennai airport and was staying with his sister in Nanganallur. On March 18, Jayanthan informed his sister that he would be travelling to his native Villupuram directly from work.
However, after Jayanthan failed to return home even after two days and his mobile phone switched off, his sister filed a complaint at the Pazhavanthangal police station. The police, tracking the mobile phone signals, found Jayanthan had travelled to Pudukottai. The police special team went to Pudukottai on April 1 and detained Bagyalakshmi, a call girl.
During the initial inquiry, Bagyalakshmi said she has no clue about Jayanthan but later confessed that she killed him. Police said Bagyalakshmi chopped Jayanthan’s body into pieces and carried them in a sack bag and suitcase to Kovalam on March 20 and 26 and buried it in the locality.
The police further said Jayanthan became friends with Bagyalakshmi in 2020 through a call girl racket and both of them got secretly married in Villupuram. Later in 2021, she got separated from Jayanthan and went back to her earlier profession. On March 19, Jayanthan is believed to have travelled to Pudukottai to meet Bagyalakshmi where after a fight she murdered him.
The police arrested Bagyalakshmi and are looking for Shankar of Pudukottai and Velmurugan of Kovalam for assisting her to dispose of the body.
On Tuesday, the body of Jayanthan would be exhumed in the presence of revenue officials.
