Estranged wife chops city man, buries pieces

The police further said Jayanthan became friends with Bagyalakshmi in 2020 through a call girl racket and both of them got secretly married in Villupuram. Later in 2021, she got separated from Jayanthan and went back to her earlier profession. On March 19, Jayanthan is believed to have travelled to Pudukottai to meet Bagyalakshmi where after a fight she murdered him.