Drivers fear loss of jobs on scrapping of vehicle badge
CHENNAI: Transport Minister SS Sivasankar’s announcement to do away with the public service vehicle badge required to drive light motor vehicles, including cabs, autorickshaws and goods vehicles has received flak from the transport vehicle drivers’ union. The drivers fear that it would affect their livelihood if anyone with an LMV driving licence are allowed to drive transport vehicles.
As of now, if anyone wants to become a cab or autorickshaw driver, they have to undergo an online test one year after obtaining a driving licence. The badge should be renewed once in three years.
Tamil Nadu Auto Thozhilalar Sammelanam working president S Balasubramaniam said that there was no need to do away with the badge required for driving transport vehicles. “To get the badge, the aspiring driver should have a minimum of one year experience and be well aware of the traffic rules and regulations. They have to undergo an online test at the RTOs. It in a way ensures the safety of the passengers. Now the government has done away with it,” he said.
He added that during the renewal of the badge, the police verification would be done. “If the driver has any criminal case, he would be denied renewal of the badge. If there is no need for a badge, anyone with criminal antecedents can become a driver and it may endanger the safety of passengers, including women and children,” he noted.
M Bhoopathi, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Call Taxi Workers Union said that cab drivers are already facing a fall in earnings. “If anyone with an LMV driving licence is allowed to drive a taxi, it will only result in further fall in the income of drivers with less work,” he said, adding getting the public service vehicle badge is not a difficult task.
However, Saravanan, an autorickshaw driver at Purasaiwalkam welcomed the Minister’s announcement saying that he need not spend money on renewing the badge anymore. “Even though the renewal fee is Rs 350 only, it will cost at least Rs 2,000 for renewal, including bribes to be paid at the RTO offices,” he added.
A Regional Transport Officer said that the relaxation will allow youngsters to take up driving as a part-time job. “In the long run, it will create a lot of opportunities for young people, including students to earn a living as part-time drivers,” he added.
