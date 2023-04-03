Drivers fear loss of jobs on scrapping of vehicle badge

Tamil Nadu Auto Thozhilalar Sammelanam working president S Balasubramaniam said that there was no need to do away with the badge required for driving transport vehicles. “To get the badge, the aspiring driver should have a minimum of one year experience and be well aware of the traffic rules and regulations. They have to undergo an online test at the RTOs. It in a way ensures the safety of the passengers. Now the government has done away with it,” he said.