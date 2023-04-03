Class 12 students sit for last exam, corrections to begin on April 10

CHENNAI: Class 12 students today appeared for their final exam on Monday across the state.

According to sources, the correction process for the exams is set to begin from April 10 and the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) is likely to announce the results on May 5.

Across TN, as many as 8.51 lakh students have registered for the exam.

Controversy sparked on the first day of exam when about 50,674 students were reported absent for Language paper I.

The education department including the minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi clarified that it is common for 4 to 5 percent students to report absence for board exams every year.