Assembly polls will be held along with LS elections: EPS
COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said the AIADMK will form government in Tamil Nadu as Assembly polls will be held along with Lok Sabha elections under the Centre’s ‘one nation, one election’ system.
Addressing cadre on his maiden visit to Salem district after becoming the party’s general secretary, Palaniswami said there is no family politics in AIADMK and even a party cadre could reach the top position.
“However DMK is a family party and only those from Karunanidhi’s family will come to the top post. The DMK failed to bring any new schemes and is also attempting to curtail the projects brought out by the AIADMK. The only achievement of DMK is to foist false cases against AIADMK functionaries,” he said.
