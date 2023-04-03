AIADMK wants to contest Karnataka assembly elections: Reports

CHENNAI: Karnataka Assembly elections are to be held on May 10 to elect all 224 members. According it is reported that, AIADMK wants to contest in 2 or 3 of the 10 constituencies where Tamilians are the majority in Karnataka. It is said that the AIADMK is planning to ask the BJP in Bengaluru and Kolar.

Out of total 224 constituencies, 10 constituencies are populated by Tamil people. 5% of Tamilians are in the entire polling station.

The Election Commission is making arrangements and steps are being taken to increase voter turnout in the Karnataka assembly elections, which will be held on May 10.

AIADMK had earlier won the elections in 1983, 1989 and 1999.

B Muniyappa who contested on behalf of AIADMK had won in the Gandhinagar constituency.

As per reports, 9 people have been councillors from AIADMK in Bengaluru Municipal Corporation so far. AIADMK candidate Bhaktavachalam has won 3 times in KGF constituency.

Thus, AIADMK already had a history of winning the Karnataka assembly elections a few times.