6 TN universities allocated ₹300 cr fund for research & innovation

CHENNAI: In a bid to encourage and improve research and innovation, the Centre has allocated Rs 300 crore for six state-run universities, which have submitted research project themes.

Accordingly the funds has been allocated under centrally sponsored second phase of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), which is jointly executed by central and state Governments with 60% Central share and 40% state share.

The objective of RUSA is to enhance the quality of Higher Education with focus on Access, Equity and Excellence with greater efficiency, transparency, accountability and responsiveness.

A senior official from the Higher Education department said that the scheme also aims at providing strategic funding to eligible State Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs).

The beneficiaries of the RUSA are government Arts and Science Colleges and State Universities in Tamil Nadu.

Stating that the effective implementation of first phase of the scheme paved way for the sanction of RUSA phase-2 by the Ministry of Education, he said research and innovation have been accorded utmost importance in RUSA phase-2 to foster innovations.

"An amount of Rs 300 crore has been approved for six State Universities such as Anna University, Annamalai University, Bharathidasan University, Bharathiyar University, Madurai Kamaraj University and University of Madras at Rs.50.00 crore each", he added.

The official said that the Universities are pioneering research projects in various theme.

Accordingly, Anna University will be doing research on electric vehicle station, Annamalai University will take up health and environment, Bharathidasan University will work energy and sustainable development, Bharathiyar University's research project theme will be Cancer Theronostics research centre and University of Madras will take up research work in bio-medical application.

"Of the total Rs 300 crore, Rs 155 crore has been released under the scheme at Rs 20 crore will be given to each university initially", he said.