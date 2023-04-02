TamilNadu

Weekly special fare special train: Details inside

The train comprising one AC two tier coach, 3 AC three tier coaches, 8 sleeper class coaches, 3 general second class coaches, 2 second class for physically challenged passengers said statement.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Central Railway announced weekly special fare special trains between Lokmanya Tilak terminus (Kurla) - Kanyakumari, totally 9 two way services between April 6 until June 3.

The weekly special Train no - 01465 will leave from Lokmanya Tilak terminus on April 6, 13, 20, 27, May 4, 11, 18, 25 and June 1 (on Thursdays) at 4 pm and will reach Kanyakumari at 11:20 pm the next day of every service out of 9 services said in a press statement on Saturday.

Likewise the return train no- 01466 between Kanyakumari - Lokmanya Tilak terminus will leave from Kanyakumari at 2:15 pm on April 8, 15, 22, 29, May 6, 13, 20, 27 and June 3 (on Saturdays) and reach Lokmanya Tilak terminus at 9:50 pm the next day of every service noted the statement.

The train comprising one AC two tier coach, 3 AC three tier coaches, 8 sleeper class coaches, 3 general second class coaches, 2 second class for physically challenged passengers said statement.

The special train will travel through Kozhikode, Ernakulam town, Thiruvanthapuram , Nagerkoil and Kanyakumari, the statement noted.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

train
Kanyakumari
central railway
special train
special fare special train
Special fare train

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in