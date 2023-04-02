Weekly special fare special train: Details inside

CHENNAI: Central Railway announced weekly special fare special trains between Lokmanya Tilak terminus (Kurla) - Kanyakumari, totally 9 two way services between April 6 until June 3.

The weekly special Train no - 01465 will leave from Lokmanya Tilak terminus on April 6, 13, 20, 27, May 4, 11, 18, 25 and June 1 (on Thursdays) at 4 pm and will reach Kanyakumari at 11:20 pm the next day of every service out of 9 services said in a press statement on Saturday.

Likewise the return train no- 01466 between Kanyakumari - Lokmanya Tilak terminus will leave from Kanyakumari at 2:15 pm on April 8, 15, 22, 29, May 6, 13, 20, 27 and June 3 (on Saturdays) and reach Lokmanya Tilak terminus at 9:50 pm the next day of every service noted the statement.

The train comprising one AC two tier coach, 3 AC three tier coaches, 8 sleeper class coaches, 3 general second class coaches, 2 second class for physically challenged passengers said statement.

The special train will travel through Kozhikode, Ernakulam town, Thiruvanthapuram , Nagerkoil and Kanyakumari, the statement noted.