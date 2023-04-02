Transformer installed after report, but Medavakkam residents seek 1 more

The area where over 4,000 families are residing has been facing a constant low voltage issue for the past four years, Despite repeated petitions to TNEB officials and TN Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, the department had been ignoring the complaints of Medavakkam residents.

Responding to the petition, the officials had stated that an estimate for setting up a transformer is underway. But, instead of actually setting up a transformer, the staff raised an electric pole two weeks ago.

"The TNEB staff began the transformer work on Friday and informed us that due to lack of space at Anna street, the transformer will be fixed at two locations – at Arignar Anna street and Kamarajar street, "said ward 6 councillor Bhuvaneshwari Magesh.

However, Magesh says that by Friday evening, the TNEB staff had requested the residents to make do with only one transformer.

"Due to lack of space is why the staff decided to set up transformers at two locations. But, not installing another transformer at Kamarajar street is leaving the job half-done. This is absolutely disappointing, "added Magesh.

With board exams underway and scorching summer, furious residents urge the department to complete the whole work.