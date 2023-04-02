Pilgrimage tours bring huge economic gains

Among the temples, Big Temple in Thanjavur and Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple in Srirangam attract more visitors not only for religious importance but also for its architectural beauty. The inhabitants of Tamil Nadu also include Muslims, Jew, Jains, and Sikhs, and thus, a number of mosques, synagogues, and gurudwaras represent the sentiments of their respective religions. Of all the worship places, temples are the oldest.