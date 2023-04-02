TamilNadu

Night before trip to meet pregnant wife; Man killed in drunken brawl

Police investigations revealed that Vinith is married and his wife lives in Kerala, while Vinith is working in Walajahbad for the past one year.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The night before his impending trip to Kerala to meet his pregnant wife, a 27 year old man was allegedly killed in a drunken brawl among his friends at Walajahbad in Kancheepuram district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Vinith Kumar of Kerala, who worked as a contract labourer with the Walajahbad town panchayat.

On Saturday night, Vinith met his friends, Parthiban and Chinna Raj, an auto driver over drinks.

When all three of them were inebriated, an argument broke out among them and in the melee, Parthiban and Chinna Raj ganged up against Vinith and started assaulting home.

They broke a beer bottle and stabbed Vinith with it and fled the scene.

Passerby who noticed the man lying with blood injuries moved him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Walajahbad police registered a case and moved his body to government hospital for autopsy.

Search is on for the duo.

government hospital
Walajahbad Police
Blood injuries
Walajahbad
Vinith Kumar
Walajahbad town panchayat

