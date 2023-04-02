Man charred to death, friend rescued with burn injuries in Walajabad

CHENNAI: A 40 year old man died while another suffered greivous burn injuries after the thatched roof of their tenement caught fire at Walajabad in Kancheepuram district on Saturday night. Police investigations revealed that the men were sleeping when the fire started.

The deceased was identified as Venkatesan. He worked at a factory nearby and lived with his wife and two sons at Rajampettai near Walajabad. As his wife and children went out of town, his friend Saravanan came home and stayed there.

Preliminary investigations revealed that they had used a kerosene stove to cook dinner. Police suspect them to have not turned off the stove properly before going to sleep, which would have led to the fire.

People in the vicinity who noticed the fire attempted to rescue the two men. After futile attempts, they alerted the rescue personnel who reached the scene.

Police said that Venkatesan was charred to death while Saravanan was rescued and moved to a government hospital in Kancheepuram.

Walajabad Police registered a case and sent Venkatesan's body for post mortem.

Further investigations are on.