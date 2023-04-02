EPS exudes confidence of establishing AIADMK’s regime in years to come

CHENNAI: General Secretary of the AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday thanked the party functionaries for electing him for the top post of the party and assured them that he would work tirelessly day and night to establish the party’s regime.

The party functionaries and cadres have the huge responsibility to fulfil the pledge of late party supremo J Jayalalithaa, said EPS in a statement and pointed out Jayalalithaa’s remark, in the state assembly, that the AIADMK party would rule the state for 100 years even after her time.

He thanked several senior leaders and functionaries for filing nominations on behalf of him for the post of General Secretary. He further said that the party elected the GS as per the democratic process and the party’s constitution that said the party primary members should elect their leader.

EPS was given a rousing reception on his way to his native district from Chennai on Sunday. At several locations the party functionaries gathered in large numbers and gave him warm reception.