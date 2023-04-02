Agrofood Chamber welcomes move to launch SOP for GST investigation

MADURAI: The Agrofood Chamber on Saturday welcomed the union government’s initiative to draft a standard operating procedure (SOP) for officers undertaking intelligence and investigation duties before the establishment of the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal. President of the agro chamber, S. Rethinavelu said the finance ministry’s move is in the right direction.

The move is expected to clear the conundrum created by the hasty and haphazard implementation of the GST system.

Rethinavelu said the Taxation Act became more complicated and difficult to understand even for the implementing officials as the department is issuing hundreds of notifications and clarifications. He said innocent traders were made to pay heavy penalties as officials during check interpreted the law wrong causing several micro and small enterprises to run away from business activities. He sought penal actions against such officials.

He added that state governments are giving instructions under SGST contrary to CGST and following different procedures, which confuse even the tax consultants. Authority on Advance Ruling (AAR) of different states giving different rulings on tax rates for the same commodity, under “One Nation One Tax’’ system is a clear indication that the system of tax rates should be revisited.

Agrofood Chamber is also repeatedly voicing for the adoption of three rates of taxation under GST including 5, 10 and 15 percent, besides exemptions for essential commodities like food articles, concessional rates for goods of necessity and higher rates for luxurious and sin goods and to adopt chapter based taxation system.