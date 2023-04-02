2 knowledge centres in Tiruchy to aid competitive exam aspirants

TIRUCHY: In order to support the competitive exam aspirants from the city, the civic administration has started to build two knowledge centres at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore with smart energy and ventilation.

Inspecting the ongoing construction works of the centre at Othakadai Kuthubapallam in Ward No 53, mayor Mu Anbalagan said there was a demand from the people to establish centres catering education materials and preparation desks for the aspiring candidates of competitive exams in the city. The mayor added that the civic administration has already established an open library at Puthur Officers Colony and Burma Colony to encourage the reading habits of the residents.

According to the mayor, the civic administration has sanctioned two knowledge centres under Smart City Project at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore. One such knowledge centre is under construction at Othakadai (Ward no 53) and the other is at Warehouse in Melapudur (Ward No 50). “Both the centres are nearing completion and they are established with smart energy and smart ventilation,” Anbalagan said.

The mayor also said that each centre has been established in an area of 4,000 sq ft and would house study materials required for preparation for competitive exams and a well-equipped online facility. “The entire work would be completed in a couple of weeks and would be opened to the public soon. This would certainly be a boon to the students to appear for any competitive exam,” the mayor added.

Executive Engineers KS Balasubramanian and A Loganathan, Zonal Chairperson Durga Devi and others accompanied the mayor.