Rs 1,093 crore road, bridge projects announced under UTM

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday proposed to undertake a host of road development projects, including development of Pallavaram – Thoraipakkam radial road as the next IT expressway.

The government has also announced a bouquet of road infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,093 crore under Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalamaichar (UTM) scheme.

Replying to the debate on demand for grants for his department in the State Assembly, State Highway Minister announced that the Pallavaram – Thoraipakkam radial road would be developed as the next IT expressway of the state capital like the Rajiv Gandhi Salai aka OMR to develop infrastructure in tune with the needs of the rapidly growing IT sector.

A detailed project report (DPR) would be prepared in this regard this year. To fulfil the demands of MLAs received under UTM (Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalamaichar) scheme, Velu announced a bouquet of projects worth Rs 1,093 crore.

Under the project, a by-pass road, 23 road widening projects, five causeways, 14 small bridges and nine stormwater drain works would be taken up, the minister added.

The minister also informed the House that a DPR would be prepared at a cost of Rs 1 crore to develop an elevated corridor from Pallavaram fly over on GST Road to Chennai by-pass road (Tambaram – Maduravoyal by-pass). Minister Velu also proposed to take up small bridges and canal works,

wherever necessary in the city, at Rs 116 crore in the city to prevent flooding in the city.

Assuring to complete the works before ensuing monsoon season and prevent flooding in the city, the Highways Minister also announced a railway overbridge each in Dharmapuri, Salem, Tirupattur, Vellore, Virudhu Nagar and Tiruvallur at Rs 238 crore.

Mobile app to remove potholes on time bound manner with public participation:

The Highway Minister has also announced that a new mobile app would be developed to involve the people in removing potholes on roads in a time bound manner. The mobile app would enable people to photograph potholes on roads and upload them using their mobile phones. The government has proposed to repair the potholes on State Highways in 24 hours and major district roads and other district roads in 72 hours. Photographs of the repaired potholes would also be posted on the app to achieve the target of creating pothole-free roads in the city.

Other announcements:

A new Net Survey Vehicle would be sourced to identify the roughness index, which indicates unevenness, through Bump Integrator Test. Quality and strength of concrete would be ensured using non-destructive testing. Project completing certificates would be issue only on completion of the test using the Net Survey Vehicles.

About 200 kms of road, including 13km stretch of Erode outer ring road and another 600kms of road in the state would be upgraded (widened) as four and two-lane roads, respectively under Chief Minister Road Development Project.

A by-pass roads project would be undertaken in Thuraiyur in Trichy, Tirupattur and Nmamakkal districts at an overall cost of Rs 286 crore.

Road safety audit would be conducted on all state highways and important cum immediate measures would be taken to prevent road accidents in the state at Rs 150 crore. A road safety committee comprising eight divisional engineers and headed by a superintending engineer would be developed to improve road safety. About 400 engineers have so far been trained for the purpose.

Roll crash barriers would be erected on ghat roads and dangerous curves at Rs 100 crore.

About 273 causeways would be converted into elevated bridges at a cost of Rs 787 crore under Chief Minister All Season Uninterrupted Connectivity Scheme before 2026.