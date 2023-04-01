PMK urges Union govt to roll back toll hike at Highways

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the central government to roll back increase of toll rates for travelling on highways.

In a statement, the Member of Parliament noted that toll charges have been hiked in 29 toll plazas in Tamil Nadu. "It is unacceptable to hike toll rates without improving the national highways. The hike is condemnable," he said.

He added that Tamil Nadu has more than 10 per cent toll plazas in the country. Of the total 6,606 kilometers of national highways, toll charges are collected for 5,134 kilometers. "This is 77 per cent and 4 times higher than the national average of 20 per cent. Adding today's (Saturday) hike, cars should pay Rs. 1.52 per kilometer to travel on national highways. This will lead to rise in the prices of essential commodities and people of all kinds will suffer," he warned.

He recalled an announcement made by highways minister Nitin Gadkari that the toll plazas would be rationalised to have one plaza for 60 kilometers. "He also promised to reduce toll rates in 9 plazas in Tamil Nadu by 40 per cent. It is unacceptable to hike rates without rationalising the toll plazas and repair roads. The central government should roll back the hike which came into effect from today (Saturday)," he urged.