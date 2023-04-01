NGO takes narikurava to watch ‘Pathu Thala’ in Thanjai theatre

TIRUCHY: A day after a family belonging to narikurava community as denied entry to a film theatre in Chennai, as many as 55 members of the community were given tickets to watch the STR starrer ‘Pathu Thala’ on Friday in Thanjavur. The tickets were arranged by the NGO, Jothi, and they were allotted seats in the first class.

After a video of Chennai’s Rohini theatre staff stopping a family belonging to the community, despite having tickets, went viral on social media, several organisations and individuals had voiced against the theatre administration and a few NGOs came forward to help them watch the movie with others.

The Jothi NGO authorities said they decided to take the community members to the movie as they were upset after seeing the incident at the Rohini theatre.

“It was an unfortunate incident and we could see their dejected faces. When we are living in a country where all human beings are equal, it is heartening to see the discrimination,” said Dr Prabhu Rajkumar, Secretary of the NGO, who also accompanied them to the theatre.

He said that they had approached Vijaya theatre in Thanjavur for tickets for 55 narikurava people and the theatre administration had welcomed our plan and they were offering them water and eatables for free.

The members who watched the movie thanked the organisers and told them that many of them had an opportunity to watch the movie in first class for the first time in their life.